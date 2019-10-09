India vs South Africa: Team India gets down to practice ahead of Pune Test. See photos

Image Source : AP Team India gets down to practice before Pune Test. See photos

Team India players got down to practice on a sunny day at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune on Wednesday ahead of the second Test against South Africa, starting Thursday.

After a thumping win over the Proteas in the first Test in Vizag, India are ready to press home the advantage and take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

With World Test Championship points at stake, India are set to play their best foot forward and the Kohli-led side is leaving no stones unturned to get the best possible result and extend their lead at the top of the points table.

The pitch in Pune could over some swing and seam early on as continued showers over the last couple of days have ensured it remains covered for long periods. A green cover was seen on Tuesday when the covers were removed for a brief period but they are expected to be chopped off.

Rain could again play a part in the game with thunderstorms predicted for all five days of the Test match.

India are expected to go with the same side until and unless conditions change drastically and there is a need for an extra pacer due to the seamer friendly conditions. South Africa, on the other hand, would need to worry about their spinners being largely ineffective and the batting collapse in the second innings following a gritty show in the first.

Squads:

India: Mayank Agarwal, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (C), Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Ravindra Jadeja, Wriddhiman Saha (WK), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Kuldeep Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Shubman Gill

South Africa: Dean Elgar, Aiden Markram, Theunis de Bruyn, Dane Piedt, Temba Bavuma, Faf du Plessis (C), Quinton de Kock (WK), Senuran Muthusamy, Vernon Philander, Keshav Maharaj, Kagiso Rabada, Lungi Ngidi, Heinrich Klaasen, Zubayr Hamza, Anrich Nortje