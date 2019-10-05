India vs South Africa: Rohit Sharma throws abuse at Cheteshwar Pujara after being denied single

Image Source : TWITTER With Team India in need of relatively quick runs, the emotions ran high as Rohit Sharma vented his frustration on Cheteshwar Pujara after a lost single.

India are in the driving seat in the ongoing first Test of the series against South Africa in Visakhapatnam. After taking a 71-run lead in the first innings, Rohit Sharma's aggressive batting has given the host side a momentum as it aims to put a strong target for the Proteas.

However, the emotions ran high during the beginning of the partnership between Pujara and Rohit, as the former batted at a relatively slower run-rate. Justifiably, the Mumbai batsman took on the charge of run-scoring, and lost his cool when Pujara denied him a single during Dane Piedt's over.

It was the 26th over of the game and India's score was 62 for the loss of a wicket. In the second ball of the over, Rohit stepped out and defended, placing the ball towards the cover-point. He made an attempt to take a single but Pujara denied, leading to an outburst from the Mumbaikar.

"Puji bhaag b*#*?#*," Rohit exclaimed. (Pujara, run!)

Pujara was batting at 8 off 58 deliveries then.

Watch:

Sharma letting Pujara know there was a run there. pic.twitter.com/KWiT6JPDB2 — Essex League Cricketer (@EssexLeague) October 5, 2019

However, the Saurashtra batsman picked up pace soon, and by the time this was written, he had accelerated to 47 off 89 deliveries, adding 39 runs in 31 deliveries since the incident.