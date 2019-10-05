RECORDS GALORE! Rohit Sharma creates history in maiden Test as opener

Image Source : AP Rohit Sharma's dream run in his first Test as an opener continued in the second innings as he has now created history and secured his name in the record books for a huge feat.

Rohit Sharma's record-breaking stint in the first Test of the three-match series against South Africa continued on Day 4. After the Mumbai batsman went into record books for most individual sixes in a Test match in India, Rohit has now become the most successful debutant as an opener in the history of the game.

During the second innings of the game, Rohit Sharma went past South Africa's Kepler Wessels (who played for Australia at the time) to score the highest number of runs in maiden Test match as an opener. Wessels had scored 208 across the two innings against England in 1982.

Rohit scored a brilliant 176 in the first innings of the Test match, as he partnered Mayank Agarwal for a 317-run stand for the first wicket. With such a solid performance in his first game as an opener, Rohit has seemingly sealed the spot and put an end to the opening woes in Test matches for now.

Rohit was experimented for the opening role after Hanuma Vihari's impressive performances at number 6 in the tour to West Indies closed the doors for a comeback in the middle-order. The Mumbai batsman, however, insisted that he finds the batting more comfortable as an opener after the Day 1 of the game.

The 32-year-old is a regular opener for the side in the limited-overs.

WHAT-A-STAT!

Rohit Sharma has registered scores of 82, 51*, 102*, 65, 50*, 176 & 72* (last) in his last seven home innings. This takes his average in the seven innings to a mammoth 199.33. Remember, Rohit is not dismissed yet, so expect the average to increase!

And that is not all. As the numbers signify, Rohit has reached to 50+ scores in all of his last seven innings, which is a record in India. The Mumbai batsman has gone past Everton Weekes, Rahul Dravid and Andy Flower, who are tied with six 50+ scores.