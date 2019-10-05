India vs South Africa: Rohit Sharma cheekily asks Harbhajan Singh to bowl a few overs

Image Source : AP/GETTY IMAGES During the closing stages of Day 3, Rohit Sharma had fun on the stump mic when he cheekily invited Harbhajan Singh to come and bowl in the game.

After relatively unsuccessful two sessions for the Indian spinners on the Day 3 of the first Test between India and South Africa, the duo of Ravichandran Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja struck in the final session to bring the hosts back to the game.

Ashwin also completed his five-wicket haul during the innings, and was getting sufficient turn in the third session. He also set South African wicketkeeper-batsman Quinton de Kock brilliantly for his wicket, which proved to be the turning point.

With Ashwin being the most effective bowler, Rohit Sharma made a cheeky comment on the stump mic during the closing stages of the game. He proceeded to the mic and said, "Come in come in Bhajju paa come in. Bhajju paa aapke liye kaafi rough bann chukka hai, idhar aa jaiye thoda ball daaliye." (Come in, Bhajju pa. There's enough rough on the pitch for you, come and bowl.)

Sounds like Rohit Sharma on stump mic talking to Harbhajan Singh ? This after Ashwin picked up his 5th wicket. Listen to the audio #INDvsSA pic.twitter.com/muC5gp3i8B — Gav Joshi (@Gampa_cricket) October 4, 2019

The moment came immediately after Ashwin took his fifth wicket of the innings, bowling out Vernon Philander with a delivery that came in towards the right-handed batsman.

Early in the fourth day, Rohit also imitated Harbhajan's pre-bowling warm-up!

India eventually bowled South Africa out on 431 early on Day 4 of the game, taking a crucial 71-run lead.