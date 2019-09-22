Sunday, September 22, 2019
     
India vs South Africa: Rishabh Pant trolled for failing again in Bengaluru

Rishabh Pant fell for 19 after another promising start against South Africa at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bengaluru.

India TV Sports Desk India TV Sports Desk
New Delhi Published on: September 22, 2019 20:20 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : BCCI

Rishabh Pant trolled for failing again in Bengaluru

Rishabh Pant failed to make use of another opportunity on Sunday as he fell cheaply at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in the third and final T20I against South Africa in Bengaluru.

Pant once again threw his wicket away after getting in while trying to hit a maximum off Bjorn Fortuin in the 13th over of the game as India struggled to kick on following a bright start to the game.

Fortuin floated the ball up on off and Pant looked to go big but didn't not time it well. He ended up splicing it towards long-off where Andile Phehlukwayo took the catch to send Pant packing.

Following his dismissal, social media was abuzz again as people are quickly running out of patience with the wicketkeeper-batsman.

