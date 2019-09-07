India vs South Africa: Quinton De Kock-led Proteas' T20I side arrives in India

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES The Proteas landed in New Delhi as the Quinton De Kock-led side takes on India in the three-match T20I series, starting September 15.

The South African players have arrived in the Capital as they gear up for the three-match T20I series against India. The side led by Quinton de Kock will be playing three T20Is in Dharamsala on September 15, in Mohali on September 18 and in Bengaluru on September 22.

Taking to Twitter, pace spearhead Kagiso Rabada wrote: "Excited to be back in India and looking forward to playing cricket again."

Excited to be back in India and looking forward to playing cricket again 🇿🇦🇮🇳 — Kagiso Rabada (@KagisoRabada25) September 7, 2019

The T20I series will be followed by three matches in the World Test Championships. The first Test is in Visakhapatnam (Oct. 2-6), the second one in Pune (Oct. 10-14) and the third one in Ranchi (Oct 19-23).

With South Africa not renewing the contract of Ottis Gibson, the squad is being led by interim team director Enoch Nkwe.

T20I squad: Quinton de Kock (c), Rassie van der Dussen (vc), Temba Bavuma, Junior Dala, Bjorn Fortuin, , Jon-Jon Smuts, Beuran Hendricks, Reeza Hendricks, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, David Miller, Anrich Nortje, Andile Phehlukwayo, Tabraiz Shamsi.