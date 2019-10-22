Image Source : @BCCI TWITTER MS Dhoni in attendance as India completes series sweep in Ranchi

MS Dhoni attended the last day of the final Test between India and South Africa at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi. The former Indian captain was accompanied spotted with debutant and home boy Shahbaz Nadeem in the Team India dressing room.

India won the series 3-0 after folding South Africa in just two overs on day five of the Test match and register an innings and 202-run victory and register their first-ever Test series win over the Proteas.

Dhoni finally appeared on day five of the game after speculations suggested that he will be in attendance on day one of the Test as his extended break from the game continues.

The 38-year-old wicketkeeper-batsman's future has been a subject of significant speculation ever since he last played for India in the 2019 World Cup. He served with the Territorial Army in Jammu & Kashmir in August and made himself unavailable for the limited-overs series against West Indies and South Africa.

It has also been reported that Dhoni will continue to remain unavailable for the upcoming three-match home T20I series against Bangladesh.

Earlier, BCCI President-Elect Sourav Ganguly said that he will have a meeting with selectors on October 24, which will provide him with clarity on Dhoni's position. Ganguly has captained Dhoni in the latter's early days, and has also played under his leadership.

"I need to find out from the selectors when I meet them next," Ganguly had told the reporters in Kolkata. "We should find out what the selectors think. It's not my opinion. I was nowhere in the picture all these days. My first selection committee meeting will be on the 24th.

"What he (Dhoni) wants to do, what he doesn't (want) to do…What matters is what Dhoni wants. Maybe there is clarity between Dhoni and the selectors, but I do not know of it as yet. Neither side has discussed anything with me. They'll decide on the way forward."

Dhoni's childhood coach, Keshav Banerjee hinted that he could feature in the next year's Twenty20 World Cup in Australia. "Dhoni has been playing relentlessly since 2004 so he deserves this break. I think he will play the World Twenty20 next year in Australia," Banerjee had speculated.

Team India, meanwhile, has already won the three-match Test series against South Africa, taking an unassailable 2-0 lead. However, both the teams will be pushing hard to get a result due to the World Test Championship, as 40 points are on offer for a win.