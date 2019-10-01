India vs South Africa, Live Cricket Streaming, 1st Test: Watch IND vs SA Live on Hotstar and Star Sports

Image Source : INDIA TV India vs South Africa, Live Cricket Streaming, 1st Test: Find full details on when and where to watch the Day 1 of the 1st Test between IND vs SA Live on Hotstar and Star Sports.

India vs South Africa, Live Cricket Streaming, 1st Test

Team India will kickstart the home leg of the World Test Championship on Wednesday when Virat Kohli and his men take on South Africa in the first of the three-match Test series in Visakhapatnam. India won both of their opening games of the tournament against West Indies in the Caribbean. All eyes in the first Test of the series will be on Rohit Sharma , who will open the innings in the longest format of the game for the first time. Wriddhiman Saha is also back in the side after Virat Kohli confirmed the decision to sideline young wicketkeeper-batsman Rishabh Pant. South Africa, meanwhile, have arrived with a relatively inexperienced squad, following the retirement of stalwarts like Dale Steyn and Hashim Amla . Nevertheless, the Proteas will look for inspiration in players like Aiden Markram , Temba Bavuma, Keshav Maharaj and of course, leading pacer Kagiso Rabada . You can find the full details on when and where to watch the 1st Test between India and South Africa on Hotstar. You can also watch the TV Telecast of IND vs SA on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 3.

India vs South Africa, Live Cricket Streaming, 1st Test from Visakhapatnam

When is India vs South Africa 1st Test?

The India vs South Africa 1st Test will be played on October 2 (Wednesday).

Where is India vs South Africa 1st Test being played?

The India vs South Africa 1st Test is being played at Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam.

Where can you watch India vs South Africa 1st Test Live Online?

You can watch the India vs South Africa 1st Test live cricket streaming match on Hotstar.

Where can you watch India vs South Africa 1st Test Live TV Telecast?

You can watch the India vs South Africa 1st Test on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 3.

What are the squads for India vs South Africa 1st Test?

India (Playing XI): Rohit Sharma, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami

South Africa: Faf du Plessis (c), Temba Bavuma (vc), Theunis de Bruyn, Quinton de Kock (wk), Dean Elgar, Zubayr Hamza, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), Keshav Maharaj, Aiden Markram, Senuran Muthusamy, Lungi Ngidi, Anrich Nortje, Vernon Philander, Dane Piedt, Kagiso Rabada