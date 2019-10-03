India vs South Africa, 1st Test Day 2, Live Cricket Score: Rohit reaches 150 in first innings as Test opener

Image Source : @BCCI TWITTER India vs South Africa 1st Test Live Score: Day 2 updates from Vizag

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of day two of the first Test between India and South Africa from Dr. Y. S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA–VDCA Cricket Stadium. Rohit Sharma (115*) and Mayank Agarwal (84*) powered India to a healthy position as they hosts posted 202/0 on day of the Test match before rain played spoilsport. The pair will look to come fresh and take off from where they left and extend India's dominance as they aim to put a big total on the board and avoid batting again on a dry pitch in Visakhapatnam. Follow live updates of the first IND vs SA Test from Visakhapatnam here at indiatvnews.com. ( Scorecard

10.47 IST: Maharaj to Rohit, FOUR! Bowls down the leg and Rohit paddles it behind for a boundary. Runs are coming thick and fast for India now.



10.45 IST: Piedt to Mayank, FOUR! This time he takes out the reverse sweep. Four more runs to his tally.



10.44 IST: Piedt to Mayank, SIX! Dances down the track and hoiks it over deep mid-wicket for a maximum.



10:36 IST: Muthuswamy to Rohit. 150 for Rohit! Single down the backward square leg and Rohit has reached yet another milestone in this Test.

10:31 IST: With an unbeaten 149 to his name in this Test, Rohit has now scored as many runs as he managed in his first six Tests against South Africa (average: 12.41).

10:25 IST: With the back-to-back four against Maharaj in the previous year, Rohit and Mayank have stitched the highest opening partnership -- 261* -- in India vs South Africa Tests, going past the stand of 236 runs scored between Gary Kirsten and Andrew Hudson in Kolkata in 1996/97

10:22 IST: Maharaj to Rohit. Four! Waltz down the track to bully that length ball over the bowler for a boundary. And then again! Executes the sweep shot over square leg for a four.

10:17 IST: With the two against Maharaj down deep cover in the 71st over, Rohit now has a home average of 100. Although it would take a dip once he gets dismissed. But it will not fall below 100.

10:15 IST: This is the 10th instance for India that both the openers have scored a century in a Test match and 9th against South Africa. Well, it has been a richly deserved ton for Mayank. He batted and batted through domestic cricket, knocking on every door of the selectors and with the entire Indian cricket fraternity behind him. He played well against Australia, against West Indies and now against South Africa.

10.05 IST: Maharaj to Mayank, CENTURY! Guides it past point for a single to bring up his maiden Test century. This is just his fifth Test and this the 10th time both Indian openers have scored a century in a Test match.





This time he strays down the leg and Rohit flicks it for a boundary, the misfield didn't help as it could have been restricted to a single just.Bowls one outside off, Mayank plays late and once again gets a boundary. Moves on to 98. Keshav Maharaj fails to collect the ball from a Vernon Philander throw and South Africa once again fails to take their opportunity to get Rohit out. Nonetheless, a double for Mayank. Kagiso Rabada replaces Vernon Philander in the attack.Bowls one outside off and Rohit plays it late past point for another boundary. Rubbing salt in the wounds now is Rohit.Rohit takes a stride forward and looks to defend it but the ball takes a slight deflection off the bat and De Kock, who is standing up to the wicket, fails to grab it. Rohit escapes with a single, moves on to 126.Once again strays down the leg and Rohit lofts it over the infield for a boundary.Bowls one outside off, providing width to work with and Mayank gracefully guides it past gully for a boundary.Keshav Maharaj to begin from the other end.Bowls one outside off but the ball keeps extremely low. Rohit wanted to do nothing with that.First boundary and runs of the day. Strays down the leg and flicked for a four.

09.30 IST: WE ARE UNDERWAY! Rohit Sharma to take strike and Vernon Philander to start for South Africa.



09.20 IST: WEATHER UPDATE:



As of now, the sun is shining bright in Visakhapatnam and play is scheduled to begin on time at the Dr. Y. S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA–VDCA Cricket Stadium.



09.10 IST: Grateful to team management for the opportunity: Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma thanked the team management and insisted that he was very clear on what he wanted to do after an impressive opening debut against South Africa. [Read full story here]



08.55 IST: I knew I might open in Tests way back when we were in Australia: Rohit Sharma

Rohit Sharma and Mayank Agarwal gave India a solid start on the first day of the opening Test against South Africa. While Rohit scored a century in his very first innings as an opener in the longest format of the game, Mayank, too, played impressively, ending the day on 84. [Read full story here]

08.40 IST: DID YOU KNOW? On Wednesday, Rohit Sharma became first Indian player to score a century in Tests, ODIs and T20Is as opener. [Read full story here]



08.25 IST: WEATHER UPDATE:

It's 27-degree Celcius now in Vizag with cloudy skies. However, as the day progresses, much like yesterday, showers are expected to lash down.

08.15 IST: Brief highlights:

Rohit Sharma's Test career got a new lease of life as he struck an unbeaten 115 in his first innings as an opener to take India to a commanding 202 for no loss against South Africa before rain washed out the final session of the series-opener, here on Wednesday. There was an 80 per cent chance of rain on the opening day but it only arrived during the tea break with India comfortably placed after 59.1 overs of play. Mayank Agarwal was on course for a maiden Test hundred, having played extremely well for his 183-ball 84. Thunderstorm, followed by a heavy spell of rain, ensured no play was possible after the tea break. [Read full preview here]