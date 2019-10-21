India vs South Africa, Live Streaming Cricket, 3rd Test: Watch IND vs SA Live match online on Hotstar

Rohit Sharma continued with his domineering form as a Test opener to notch up his maiden double century and Ajinkya Rahane scored first century on home turf since 2016 before Indian pacers removed both the South African openers to further dent the visitors and remain on top in the third and final Test of the series in Ranchi. Rohit scored 212 runs off 258 deliveries while Rahane ably supported him with his knock of 115 runs as India declared their first innings at 497 for nine. Umesh Yadav and Mohammed Shami then ran riot against the already-scarred South African top-order to reduce the visitors to nine for two in five overs before bad light stopped play on the second day. South Africa now trail by 488 runs with eight wickets in hand.

The India vs South Africa 3rd Test, Day 3 will be played on October 21 (Monday).

Where is India vs South Africa 3rd Test being played?

The India vs South Africa 3rd Test, Day 3 is being played at JSCA International Stadium Complex, Ranchi.

Where can you watch India vs South Africa 3rd Test, Day 3 Live Online?

You can watch the India vs South Africa 3rd Test, Day 3 live cricket streaming match on Hotstar.

Where can you watch India vs South Africa 3rd Test, Day 3 Live TV Telecast?

You can watch the India vs South Africa 3rd Test, Day 3 on Star Sports 1 and Star Sports 3.

What are the squads for India vs South Africa 3rd Test?

India (Playing XI): Mayank Agarwal, Rohit Sharma, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (captain), Ajinkya Rahane, Ravindra Jadeja, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Shahbaz Nadeem, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami.

South Africa: Dean Elgar, Quinton de Kock, Zubayr Hamza, Faf du Plessis (captain), Temba Bavuma, Heinrich Klaasen (wk), George Linde, Dane Piedt, Kagiso Rabada, Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi.