India vs South Africa, 1st Test Day 3, Live Cricket Score: India aim to extend dominance

IND vs SA, 1st Test, Day 3, Live from Visakhapatnam: South Africa 39/3 (Elgar 27*, Bavuma 2*) vs India (502/7)

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of day two of the first Test between India and South Africa from Dr. Y. S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA–VDCA Cricket Stadium. India would look to kick on from where they left off on Day 2 on Friday. Ashwin and Jadeja once again showed why they are so dangerous as a pair and picked up 3 late wickets to reduce South Africa to 39/3 in their first innings following India's declaration at 502/7 courtesy Mayank Agarwal 's 215 and Rohit Sharma 's 176. South Africa have already lost their top-order and their experienced middle-order now has to bail them out as the visitors trail by 463 runs still. Follow live updates of the first IND vs SA Test from Visakhapatnam here at indiatvnews.com. ( Scorecard

08.30 IST: Weather:

It's 28 degree celcius now in Vizag with cloudy skiers. However, as the day progresses, showers are expected to lash down during the afternoon especially.

A brief preview:

The pitch at the ACA-VDCA Stadium has started taking turn and the duo of R. Ashwin and Ravindra Jadeja have already shown signs of what the South African batsmen can expect in the remainder of the first Test as the duo had the Proteas batsmen huffing and puffing in the third session of the second day's play on Thursday. At stumps, South Africa's score read 39/3 with Dean Elgar (27) and Temba Bavuma (2) at the crease, still trailing by 463 runs. [Read full preview here]