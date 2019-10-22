India vs South Africa: India open up massive lead in World Test Championships

Image Source : AP India open up massive lead in World Test Championships

India have once again trounced their opposition at home and in the process, opened up a massive lead atop the World Test Championships standings on Tuesday.

The points range from 60 points for each match of a two-Test series to 24 for each match of a five-Test series.

And, after winning their second series and fifth game in as many matches since the inception of the WTC in August, India now have 240 points -- a mammoth 180 more than second-placed New Zealand, who have 60 from two games.

New Zealand are followed by Sri Lanka (60 points), England (56 points) and Australia (56 points) in the top five. They are followed by West Indies, South Africa, Bangladesh and Pakistan. However, Bangladesh and Pakistan have not played a game yet in the WTC.

But, Bangladesh much like South Africa will have a tough task in their hand when it comes to opening their tally in the tournament. The Proteas, who played their first matches of the WTC against India in India, suffered a 3-0 drubbing in a three-match series -- a first-ever at the hands of India. And, Bangladesh could face similar consequences when they tour India for a two-match Test series in November.

India, on the other hand, will be confident after another series whitewash. After beating West Indies 2-0 in the Caribbean, Kohli & Co. have managed to sweep aside the Proteas and march ahead in the points table.

From Rohit Sharma at the top to Shahbaz Nadeem on his debut, everyone has performed their bit and the team's consistent performances were lauded by both the captain and coach.

"It is a team effort. Normally, in India you have two players hogging the limelight. But in this series, everyone chipped in. That is what you want," Shastri told Manjrekar in a post-match interview.

"Really proud of the whole team to be honest. Even when we travelled away from home, we competed in every game, we wanted to win and do the difficult things. It all starts from the mind. It's amazing to see the mindset of the team, it's been a brilliant series for us," Kohli said at the post-match press conference.

India's next Test assignement will start on November 14 against Bangladesh at the Holkar Stadium.




