India vs South Africa | I should treat Wriddhiman Saha for all those wickets: Umesh Yadav

Umesh Yadav made a successful return to Test cricket after picking up six wickets in the second Test against South Africa at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune

Umesh picked up three wickets each in the two innings as India folded South Africa for 275 and 189 to win the game by an innings and 137 runs and take an unassailable 2-0 lead in the three-match series.

Following the big victory, Sanjay Manjrejar caught up with Umesh and Wriddhiman Saha, who starred for India on the day. While Umesh grabbed the wickets, Saha picked up two outrageous catches of Theunis de Bruyn and Faf du Plessis to break the backbone of the SA innings in the second innings.

Saha dived to his left after de Bruyn nicked one behind off his pads. At one point it looked that it was running away for a boundary but Saha flew to his left and took a one-handed blinder to get de Bruyn off Umesh's bowling.

And, after the game, Umesh was quick to acknowledge the Bengal keeper, who is making a comeback in the series as well at Rishabh Pant's cost.

"I think I should treat him for those wickets down leg-side and that first catch, and I think they are Saha's wickets. I thought they were going for boundaries, that's always the thought when it's down leg-side, but I was thanking God and Saha that I got those wickets," Umesh said.

Saha also thanked Umesh and the other pacers for helping him prepare behind the stumps.

"Actually prep-wise, Umesh, Ishant and Shami bowl at me, and we practice that way, they give me some really good practice with the moving ball. Our trainers help us out with stretches, ice-baths, and we are trained for the match-day really well, so credit to them for my fitness as well as my wicketkeeping performance," Saha said.

Umesh, who returned to the side after Jasprit Bumrah was ruled out of the season, once again showed why he remains too good to be ignored for long. The 31-year-old's line and lengths were spot on throughout the game. Talking about his mindest before the game, he said: "There is a healthy competition in the side, and I knew that if I get a chance, I had to grab it. I had taken 10 wickets in the last home match in Hyderabad (2018 vs West Indies), and I was confident about bowling in India. I had a good mindset and I was happy that I executed my skills on the ground."

The next game will be played from October 19 to October 23 at Ranchi.