Saturday, October 12, 2019
     
 Live tv
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports News
  4. Cricket News
  5. India vs South Africa: Fan touches Rohit Sharma's feet, leaves Team India in stitches | See pictures

India vs South Africa: Fan touches Rohit Sharma's feet, leaves Team India in stitches | See pictures

It was drama on the field during the second session of Day 3 when a fan breached the security cordon and touched Rohit Sharma's feet.

IANS IANS
Pune Updated on: October 12, 2019 14:34 IST
Representative News Image
Image Source : PTI

It was drama on the field during the second session of Day 3 when a fan breached the security cordon to invade the field and touched Rohit Sharma's feet.

A fan on Saturday dodged the security personnel at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium during the ongoing 2nd Test between India and South Africa, and made his way on to the playing field.

India Tv - Fan invades the pitch.

Image Source : TWITTER

Fan invades the pitch.

The fan came to Rohit Sharma, who was standing at the slips, and touched the opener's feet. The incident happened when Vernon Philander had just walked in after the dismissal of Senuran Muthusamy.

India Tv - Fan invades the pitch.

Image Source : AP

Fan invades the pitch.

It was the third such incident in the ongoing South Africa tour of India. In the first Test at Vizag, a fan shook India skipper Virat Kohli's hand and tried to take a selfie with the on-field cricketers.

India Tv - Fan invades the pitch.

Image Source : AP

Fan invades the pitch.

Earlier during the 2nd T20I between the two teams in Mohali, the proceedings were interrupted twice as fans entered the field.

Write a comment

Bigg boss 13
plastic-ban

Live Scorecard

Top News

Latest News

  Previous StoryGovt open to relaxation of 'VIP' clause in National Sports Code Next Story  