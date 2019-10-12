India vs South Africa: Fan touches Rohit Sharma's feet, leaves Team India in stitches | See pictures

Image Source : PTI It was drama on the field during the second session of Day 3 when a fan breached the security cordon to invade the field and touched Rohit Sharma's feet.

A fan on Saturday dodged the security personnel at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium during the ongoing 2nd Test between India and South Africa, and made his way on to the playing field.

Image Source : TWITTER Fan invades the pitch.

The fan came to Rohit Sharma, who was standing at the slips, and touched the opener's feet. The incident happened when Vernon Philander had just walked in after the dismissal of Senuran Muthusamy.

It was the third such incident in the ongoing South Africa tour of India. In the first Test at Vizag, a fan shook India skipper Virat Kohli's hand and tried to take a selfie with the on-field cricketers.

Earlier during the 2nd T20I between the two teams in Mohali, the proceedings were interrupted twice as fans entered the field.