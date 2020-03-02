Faf du Plessis returns as South Africa announce squad for India ODIs

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES South Africa announced a 15-man squad, led by Quinton de Kock for the three-match ODI series against India.

Former South African captain Faf du Plessis made a return to the ODI squad for the three-match series against India, which begins on March 12. Quinton de Kock will lead the 15-man squad, which also sees the return of Rassie van der Dussen.

Kyle Verreynne, Keshav Maharaj & Lutho Sipamla have been retained in the squad.

The series begins on March 12 with the first ODI in Dharamsala. The second and third matches of the series will take place in Lucknow and Kolkata respectively.

South Africa squad: Quinton de Kock (c, wk), Temba Bavuma, Rassie van der Dussen, Faf du Plessis, Kyle Verreynne, Heinrich Klaasen, David Miller, Jon-Jon Smuts, Andile Phehlukwayo, Lungi Ngidi, Lutho Sipamla, Beuran Hendricks, Anrich Nortje, George Linde, Keshav Maharaj.

