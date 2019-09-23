India vs South Africa: David Miller equalizes Shoaib Malik's record for most catches in T20Is

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES South Africa's David Miller equalized Shoaib Malik for the most number of catches by an outfield player in the shortest format of the game.

On Sunday, Miller caught Hardik Pandya at long-on during the 19th over of the Indian innings and in the process registered his 50th catch in T20I cricket.

The 30-year-old has 50 catches to his name in 72 T20I matches and now is at par with Pakistan's Shoaib Malik, who also has the same number of catches to his name in 111 matches.

Third on the list is former Proteas skipper AB de Villiers with 44 catches to his name, followed by Ross Taylor (44) and Suresh Raina (42).

South Africa registered a comfortable nine-wicket win over India in the final T20I and in the process drew the three-match series 1-1.

The first match on September 15 was washed out in Dharamsala while the second game was won by India by seven wickets in Mohali on September 18.