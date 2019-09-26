India vs South Africa: Axe looms large on Rishabh Pant ahead of first South Africa Test

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Axe looms large on Rishabh Pant ahead of first South Africa Test

Rishabh Pant could find himself on the bench when India take the field for the first Test of the three-match series against South Africa, starting on October 2 ar Vizag.

According to a report in Times of India, there is a change in plan from the team management as Pant's poor show in limited-overs cricket continued.

The 21-year-old despite being asked to take his time and hang in, threw his wicket away on both occasions against the Proteas in the two-match T20I series and that might have forced the management's hands.

"The selectors are in a mood to give one final chance to Pant in the first Test, but the team management (coach Ravi Shastri and skipper Virat Kohli) wants Saha to play from the start of the series itself," Times Of India quoted a source as saying.

"The problem is, Pant’s lack of success with the bat is hurting his confidence while keeping wickets too. His DRS reviews aren’t great. In Indian conditions, on turning wickets, he may struggle. Saha is a far better ‘keeper than him, and get a few useful runs lower down the order too," he added.

However, with the backing of chief selector MSK Prasad and former India players, Pant could be given one last chance in the first Test to show his calibre, which was lauded following his hundreds in England and Australia.

"I have already said that post World Cup we have been concentrating on the progress of Rishabh. We need to be patient with him, considering the immense talent that he possesses," Prasad had said earlier.

Saha last played a Test in January 2018 before injury forced India to make changes before finally settling with Pant. Since then, the Bengal stumper has been out of the side before making a return for the West Indies Tests but he didn't get a game there.

Recently, Saha has scored 60 against South Africa A at Mysuru, and 62 against West Indies A prior to that.

Saha has represented India in 32 Tests, scoring 1164 runs at an average of 30.63 with three centuries and five fifties.