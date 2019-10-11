Image Source : AP IMAGE IND vs SA 2nd Test: Virat Kohli surpasses Sunil Gavaskar, equals Steve Smith with 26th Test ton in Pune

Virat Kohli was made to wait for it, but the South Africans never managed to frustrate him. It was long, long wait for the Indian skipper, but he eventually reached the mark with an imperious straight drive past the non-striker. And with that, Kohli notched up his 26th Test century, his first in 10 innings after his triple-figure mark in Perth last December and subsequently broke a plethora of records.

26 While is stands fourth among Indians with his 26th Test ton, he is ranked 19th overall in the world as he equalled the record of Windies great Gary Sobers and former Australian skipper Steve Smith.

138 innings Kohli surpassed former Indian cricketer Sunil Gavaskar to become the fourth-fastest batsman to score his 26th Test century. Don Bradman was the fastest ever to the mark having reached the milestone in his 69th innings, followed by Smith (121) and Sachin Tendulkar (136).

19 Kohli stands second in the list of most centuries as a skipper in Test cricket after Graeme Smith's 25 tons in 193 innings. With his 19th triple-figure score in the format on Friday, Kohli equalled the tally of Ponting (in 140 innings).

40 Kohli now has the second-most number of international centuries as a captain (185th innings) after Australia's Ricky Ponting's tally of 41 in 376 innings across formats. The third on the list is former South African skipper Graeme Smith (33 in 368 innings) followed by Steve Smith (20 in 118 innings).

7 En route to his 26th ton, Kohli overhauled former cricketer Dilip Vengsarkar to become the seventh-highest Indian run-getter in Test cricket. Sachin, with 15921 runs, leads the elite list followed by Rahul Dravid (13288), Gavaskar (10122), VVS Laxman (8781), Virender Sehwag (8568), and Sourav Ganguly (7212)

6 Kohli has now scored centuries in Test in both away and home matches against Australia, England, New Zealand, South Africa, Sri Lanka and West Indies. Among the Test nations he has played against, Kohli does not have a century in Bangladesh.