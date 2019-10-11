IND vs SA, 2nd Test: Virat Kohli overhauls Virender Sehwag to score most double centuries in Tests as Indian

Image Source : AP Indian cricketer Virat Kohli bats during the second day of the cricket test match between India and South Africa in Pune, India

Two hours after completing his maiden Test century in 2019, Virat Kohli continued his dominance to score his seventh double hundred in the format, on day 2 of the ongoing second Test against South Africa in Pune.

With the huge feat on Friday, Kohli surpassed the greatest-ever, Sir Don Bradman's dual Test records. While en route to the mark he overhauled the legendary batsman to become the Test skipper with most -- 9 -- 150-plus scores in the format, he also went past Bradman's career run tally of 6996. In fact, Kohli surpassed former England cricketer L Hutton (6971), Sanath Jayasuriya (6973) of Sri Lanka and former Australian skipper Steve Smith (6973) after notching up his 26th Test century en route to his 200.

Kohli now has seven double hundreds in Test cricket -- the most by an Indian batsman as he surpassed Virender Sehwag to become joint-fourth highest alongside former Sri Lankan cricketer Mahela Jayawardene and England great Wally Hammond in the all-time list of most double tons. Bradman leads the list with 12 such scores followed by Kumar Sangakkara (11) and Brian Lara (9).

Kohli also managed another feat wherein he overhauled Indian skipper Sunil Gavaskar's tally of 2426 runs to become the highest-scoring Indian Test captain at home.