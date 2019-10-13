India vs South Africa, 2nd Test Day 4, Live Cricket Score: Umesh double leaves SA reeling

Image Source : AP India vs South Africa, 2nd Test Day 4, Live Cricket Score

India vs South Africa, 2nd Test Day 4, Live: Follow all IND vs SA updates live from Pune

IND vs SA, 2nd Test, Day 4, Live from Pune: South Africa (275 & 33/2), trail India (601/5d) by 293 runs. (Elgar 19*, Du Plessis 2*)

Hello and welcome to our live coverage of day two of the first Test between India and South Africa from the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium. Indian off-spinner Ravichandran Ashwin picked up four wickets to pour cold water on Keshav Maharaj 's career-best 72 as South Africa were bowled out for 275, still 326 runs behind, on Day 3 of the ongoing second Test on Saturday. Ashwin picked up the wicket of left-arm spinner Maharaj, who batted brilliantly and joined hands with Vernon Philander (42 not out) for a gritty 109-run stand. Maharaj took 132 balls and hit 12 fours in his innings as Philander played second fiddle, finding the fence six times in the 192 balls he faced. Follow live updates of the first IND vs SA Test from Pune here at indiatvnews.com. ( Scorecard

10.15 IST: Ishant to Elgar, FOUR! Starys down the leg from around the wicket and Elgar gracefully flicks it for a boundary through the leg side.



10.01 IST: Faf du Plessis is the new man in. Comes ahead of Bavuma this time.



10.00 IST: Umesh to De Bruyn, OUT! Saha pulls off another stunner and this time down the leg. Umesh goes down the wrong line and De Bruyn flicks it off his hips but Saha moved to his left and pulled off a stunner with his left hand to send the batsman packing. An equally deserving wicket for the keeper. SA 21/2 (F/O) from 5.4 overs



09.55 IST: Ishant to Elgar, FOUR! Once again an edge doesn't go to the fielder. Ishant contunues that nagging line and length and this time it goes through the vacant point region for another boundary.



09.54 IST: Ishant to Elgar, SAFE! Edged and safe. This time it doesn't carry again but fantastic bowling from Ishant.



09.52 IST: Ishant to Elgar, FOUR! Same story again. This time Ishant extracts an edge and it goes through the slip cordon for a boundary.



09.50 IST: Umesh to De Bruyn, FOUR BYES! Goes wide from the crease in search of something different and strays down the leg side, wide off Saha and goes for four byes.



09.41 IST: Umesh to De Bruyn, FOUR! Outside edge and it runs away from the vacant point region for a boundary. 9 runs off the over.

09.39 IST: Umesh to De Bruyn, FOUR! DROPPED! Outside edge and Kohli drops it at second slip and the ball runs away for a boundary. Went straight to him and at a catchable height but it flicks his fingers and goes for a four.



09.38 IST: Umesh Yadav to begin from the other end



09.34 IST: Theunis de Bruyn​ is the new man in



09.34 IST: Ishant to Markram, OUT! He goes for a duck. The ball jags back in a lot and wraps him on his pads and the umpire gives him out. The batsmen talk in the middle but decide against the review as time runs out. However, replays show that the ball is missing the stumps. A wicket wasted in the end. South Africa lose their first wicket. SA 0/1 (F/O) from 0.2 overs



09.30 IST: Ishant Sharma to start for India, Aiden Markram to take strike for SA



09.28 IST: Players are coming out for day four's play

09.17 IST: India have enforced the follow on and South Africa will bat first. India lead by 326 runs.



09.15 IST: PITCH REPORT: The pitch remains good to bat on. There are cracks but not that big and deadly and if you are set, runs will come, much like Maharaj and Philander showed.



08.20 IST: Weather:

It's 24-degree Celcius now in Pune with cloudy skies with chances of thunderstorms later in the day.

Brief preview:

Tail-enders Keshav Maharaj and Vernon Philander set an example of gutsy batsmanship as South Africa fought hard against a quality attack but could not stop India from taking a massive 326-run lead on the third day of the second Test. While a total of 275 in 105.4 overs is far from India's mammoth first innings total of 601, the 119-run ninth-wicket stand between Philander (44 not out) and an injured Maharaj (72) showed what the top-order could have done had they shown some stomach for the fight. [Read full preview here]