India vs South Africa, 2nd T20I: Weather forecast in Mohali and probable playing 11

After a washout in Dharamsala, India and South Africa will be itching to get back on the pitch at the IS Bindra Stadium in Mohali and take an advantage in the three-match T20I series.

India would remain confident of gaining the upper hand against a young and fairly inexperienced Protea side but with a track like Mohali, which is generally good for batting and also provides assistance to the pacers, there could be some hurdles on the way.

The hosts will again bank on the top-order to do the heavy hitting while Rishabh Pant will also be on his toes after being asked to play responsibly by coach Ravi Shastri and captain Virat Kohli.

South Africa, on the other hand, would be hoping that their pacers can do the job for them and restrict India to a modest total and chase it down.

WEATHER FORECAST

A maximum of 27 degrees Celsius is expected for the day. It is expected to stay cloudy throughout the day with little chances of rain possible as well. However, chances of a washout like Dharamsala is highly unlikely.

PREDICTED PLAYING XI:

INDIA: Rohit Sharma, Shikhar Dhawan, Virat Kohli (C), Shreyas Iyer, Rishabh Pant (WK), Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Rahul Chahar, Deepak Chahar, Navdeep Saini

SOUTH AFRICA: Quinton de Kock (C & WK), Reeza Hendricks, Rassie van der Dussen, Temba Bavuma, David Miller, Andile Phehlukwayo, Dwaine Pretorius, Kagiso Rabada, Beuran Hendricks, Anrich Nortje, Tabraiz Shamsi