Tuesday, October 01, 2019
     
  5. Ind vs SA 2019: Virat Kohli on brink of joining Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag, Rahul Dravid in elite list

Virat Kohli currently has 758 runs against the Proteas in nine test matches. Batting legend Sachin Tendulkar is top of the list with 1741 runs in 25 Tests.

IANS IANS
Visakhapatnam Published on: October 01, 2019 17:45 IST
Virat Kohli of India walks out to bat during day one of the

Virat Kohli of India walks out to bat during day one of the Fourth Test match in the series between Australia and India at Sydney Cricket Ground on January 03, 2019 in Sydney, Australia. (GETTY)

India captain Virat Kohli has a chance of joining batting legends Sachin Tendulkar, Virender Sehwag and Rahul Dravid when India begin their three-Test series against South Africa on Wednesday here with the first rubber.

Till date, only Tendulkar, Dravid and Sehwag have scored 1000 or more runs against South Africa in Tests, and Kohli needs 242 runs to join them.

Kohli currently has 758 runs against the Proteas in nine test matches. Batting legend Sachin Tendulkar is top of the list with 1741 runs in 25 Tests.

Sehwag has 1306 runs in 15 Tests against South Africa while Dravid has 1252 runs in 21 Tests.

