Image Source : AP Rohit Sharma scored 176 and 127 runs in the first Test against South Africa

Rohit Sharma on Sunday revealed the "mantra" behind his back-to-back centuries in the opening Test of the three-game series against South Africa in Visakhapatnam after India's stunning 203-run win. For his scores of 176 and 127 in the Test match, Rohit was awarded the Man of the Match trophy.

All eyes were fixed on Rohit as he entered the Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium five days back. Amid his struggles down the order in the Test lineup and with stiff competition for a spot alongside Hanuma Vihari, Rohit was given a chance to redeem his career in red-ball cricket with an opportunity to open the innings. Coach Ravi Shastri was of the belief that Rohit can emulate the Virender ​Sehwag theory given the tad similarity in their batting techniques. And by the end of the first afternoon, Rohit had put all doubts to rest by notching up his fourth Test hundred in his debut appearance as an opener for India. He ended the innings with 176, one run short of his career-best score, and followed it up with 127 in the second which made him the only cricketer in Test history to score two back-to-back centuries in maiden appearance as an opener.

Talking about his maiden opening stint, Rohit mentioned that he was communicated about the same a few years back which urged him to stay prepared for the call-up. He even revealed how he geared up for the role despite being in and out of the Test side since his sensational debut in 2013.

"Couple of years ago it was communicated to me that I might open someday. Even in nets, I used to practice with the new ball. Wouldn't say it was a surprise. No matter what ball you play, whether it's red ball or white ball. At the start, you've got to be careful. Focus on basics - leaving ball outside off, playing close to the body. My job here is to play in a certain manner, that's what they expect me. And I'm going to try to do that. It's my game to mix caution with aggression," said Rohit who amassed 303 in the match, the most runs in maiden Test as opener.

"Everything depends on the situation you're batting in. There are lot of things in Test which I'm not aware of in terms of records. Focus was to have fun and put team in a good position. Had to try and play some shots. May come off and may not come off. Bowlers are pretty smart these days. I back myself and I guess fortune favours the brave," he added.

Earlier in the game, Rohit was involved in a record-breaking 317-run opening stand along with Mayank Agarwal. It was India's third 300-plus partnership in a Test, 14th for any Test team and second against South Africa.

Rohit's twin ton along with efforts from Mayank and the bowling unit, helped India script a 203-run win and subsequently take a 1-0 lead in the three-game series.