3rd Test: Graeme Smith slams Faf du Plessis for bringing proxy-captain during toss

Image Source : TWITTER Graeme Smith was not amused with Faf du Plessis' decision to bring a proxy-captain during the toss in the third Test in Ranchi.

South African skipper Faf du Plessis brought in a proxy-captain to call the toss in the third Test in Ranchi. Temba Bavuma accompanied du Plessis to call the toss, but the poor luck for the Proteas continued.

Virat Kohli won the toss on the third consecutive occasion and couldn't suppress a laugh as he opted to bat again.

Former South African captain Graeme Smith, however, was not amused with Faf du Plessis' decision to call a proxy-captain for the toss.

"It was a quirky moment but for me it was a little bit pathetic," Graeme Smith told Star Sports.

"It just shows the mindset of the South African side. I didn't enjoy seeing that. I would rather see the South Africa captain stand there, own his position."

Smith further said that the team management is focussing on the wrong things and should instead focus on their game.

"You know, they are looking at the wrong places for the reasons they have lost the game. Unfortunately, they haven't played well enough. Yes, winning the toss in the sub-continent is a nice thing to do but if you play well enough, you can still compete," said the former Proteas captain.

South Africa have already lost the series, conceding huge defeats in both the games. However, they'll be aiming to seal a victory and open their account in the World Test Championship. The side made five changes in the XI for the final Test, which also saw the first game of the series for pacer Lungi Ngidi