India vs South Africa: Faf du Plessis set to send proxy coin flipper for toss in 3rd Test

Image Source : AP South African captain Faf du Plessis has lost nine successive coin-tosses in Asia, and he's leaving no stone unturned to ensure the number doesn't reach ten!

Having already lost the three-Test series against India, South Africa skipper Faf du Plessis is leaving no stones unturned to make sure that they end what has been a disappointing tour on a high.

Besides the improvement in performances from his batters and bowlers, what du Plessis needs in order to emerge victorious in Ranchi is a bit of luck factor going their way.

The South Africa captain, who has now lost nine successive tosses in Asia, will be sending out someone else to toss the coin in the final Test starting Saturday at the JSCA International Complex Stadium. According to a report in Cricbuzz, du Plessis revealed this in a pre-match press conference on Thursday.

During the press conference, du Plessis had insisted on the fact that how his batters need to make the most of their first innings.

The Proteas have not been able to make use of their first innings -- barring the Vizag Test where they managed to score 431 in reply to India's 502. India, on the other hand, have dominated by getting big runs in their first innings. In the first Test, the hosts scored 502 runs while they put on 601 runs in Pune.

"We need to put big runs on the board in the first innings," said du Plessis.

"When you get runs in the first innings anything from there is possible. For us first innings runs will be vital and then anything could happen in the second innings," he added.

Aiden Markram and Keshav Maharaj have already been ruled out of the Ranchi Test because of their respective injuries and it will require a monumental effort from the visitors if they want to gain their first points in the ICC World Test Championships.

India have already taken an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series. However, Virat Kohli has insisted that they will not relax and would aim to extend their lead in WTC.