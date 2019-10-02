India vs South Africa 1st Test: Gritty Rohit Sharma hits fifty in his first innings as Test opener

India's Rohit Sharma raises his bat after scoring fifty runs during the first day of the first cricket test match against South Africa in Visakhapatnam (AP)

Rohit Sharma made a perfect start to his life as India's Test opener as he notched up a gritty half-century in his very first innings at the top of the order in the Test batting lineup. Rohit's fifty came against South Africa on day 1 of the opening Test on a sluggish yet turning Vishakhapatnam track. Overall, it was his 11th Test fifty and six consecutive fifty-plus score in the format. Rohit's unbeaten score of 52 runs helped India amass 91 runs without any loss at lunch.

Heading into Dr. Y.S. Rajasekhara Reddy ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Rohit was the cynosure of the Test match as he took guard as an opener for the first time in his Test career and he emerged with flying colours having passed the litmus test with his unbeaten 52 off 84 deliveries laced with five fours and two sixes.

It was a perfect start for India in the home-leg of the ongoing ICC World Test Championship. Virat Kohli won the toss and without any doubt, opted to bat first. India's fresh opening pair, Rohit and Mayank Agarwal, got off to a nervy (edgy) start against the pace combination of Vernon Philander and Kagiso Rabada. It was indeed an valiant spell from the two South African bowlers who did manage to restrict India's run-rate around three by getting the cherry red to swing both ways and trouble the openers, but the pitch had little to offer to the pacers. Mayank and Rohit cautiously negated the early trouble and carried India steadily. And as the movement of the ball slowly succumbed, the openers gained control. Keshav Maharaj too tried to inflict some damage with the spin, but fellow spinners Dane Piedt and Senuran Muthusamy killed the intensity, allowing the two batters to asset their dominance.

Brief Scores: India 91/0 in 30 overs (Rohit Sharma 52 batting, Mayank Agarwal 39 batting).