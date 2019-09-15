Image Source : PTI India vs South Africa Live Score, 1st T20I: Virat Kohli and Co. eye win to kick-start home season

India vs South Africa Live Score, 1st T20I: The Indian cricket team is all set to clash against South Africa in the upcoming three-match T20I series and 3-match Test series starting from September 15 with the shortest format game. Team India recalled flamboyant all-rounder Hardik Pandya in the limited-overs squad after a brief rest from the West Indies tour. In the bowling department, India decided to go with young pacers in the T20I series with Navdeep Saini, Khaleel Ahmed, Rahul Chahar, Deepak Chahar and Washington Sundar. While MS Dhoni break from cricket continues in the SA series with selectors backing Rishabh Pant as the future. (Live Match Scorecard) (Live Stream IND vs SA)

India vs South Africa Live Score and Updates, 1st T20I: The toss will take place at 06.30 PM

18.23 IST: Groundsmen are doing their best to get the ground ready.

Work in progress at the moment to get the ground ready here in Dharamsala 🤞🏻#INDvSA pic.twitter.com/Oqbsy3go0g — BCCI (@BCCI) September 15, 2019

18.19 IST: Rain has stopped now

17.54 IST: Rain all set to play spoilsport in Dharamsala

Raining in Dharamsala at the moment 😔 — BCCI (@BCCI) September 15, 2019

Match Preview: After dominating in all the three formats against the West Indies, Team India are now back at their den and will aim to further their preparations for next year's World T20 when they take on South Africa in the first T20I of the three-match series at the picturesque HPCA Stadium on Sunday. The Men in Blue would be brimming with confidence following their emphatic performance in their last tour to the Caribbean Islands. India were absolutely ruthless against the West Indies, with only rain denying them a clean sweep of the Test, ODI and T20 series contested between the two nations. (Read Full Match Preview)