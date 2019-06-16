2019 World Cup, India vs Pakistan in Manchester: Live Twitter reactions on the mega-clash as fans pray for clear weather

India takes on arch-rivals Pakistan in the most awaited clash of 2019 World Cup, and fans are gearing up for the mother of all rivalries.

2019 World Cup, India vs Pakistan in Manchester: Live Twitter reactions, India vs Pakistan

The mother of all rivalries is here. India are taking on Pakistan in the group stage game of the 2019 World Cup at Old Trafford in Manchester.

Having secured convincing wins over South Africa and Australia in their first two matches, the Men in Blue were not even able to get on the field for their third match against the Black Caps which was called off due to rain. Against Pakistan, India have a perfect record as they have won all their six encounters in the previous editions of the showpiece event and thus, Virat Kohli's men would be brimming with confidence considering their past record against the arch-rivals.

Pakistan, on the other hand, would be aiming to break the jinx and secure their first World Cup victory against India. However, it would require a formidable performance for the 1992 champions to overcome Kohli's men.

The Sarfaraz Ahmed-led side made a horrible start to their World Cup campaign as they suffered a crushing defeat against West Indies in their tournament opener. However, they came back strongly and registered a remarkable win against England. But against Australia, they failed to maintain their consistency and had to face a 41-run defeat in Taunton.

[Live updates - India vs Pakistan] [Live Scorecard - India vs Pakistan]

2019 World Cup, India vs Pakistan

Live Twitter Reactions, India vs Pakistan in Manchester

Will Virat score a second today?

The only Indian to score a Century against Pakistan in a World Cup: Virat Kohli — Broken Cricket (@BrokenCricket) June 16, 2019

Vijay Shankar in for Shikhar Dhawan. Hmm..

Vijay Shankar in for Dhawan is exactly like how Salman Khan tried to replace Katrina with Zarine Khan. — Pakchikpak Raja Babu (@HaramiParindey) June 16, 2019

Pakistan has won the toss and chose to bowl first.

How's that for a 'grand arrival'!

This is officially the BEST way to arrive at a cricket match 😂 #CWC19 | #INDvPAK pic.twitter.com/cuzg1jVSWU — Cricket World Cup (@cricketworldcup) June 16, 2019

That sky, though.