Watch: Divyaansh Saxena takes stunner to dismiss Pakistan U19's Mohammad Haris | U19 World Cup

Divyaansh Saxena took a brilliant diving catch to send Pakistan's Mohammad Haris back to the pavilion.

New Delhi Published on: February 04, 2020 16:46 IST
Image Source : TWITTER

It has been an impressive outing by the India U19 side in the mega-clash against Pakistan in the U19 World Cup so far. There is no shortage of thrilling moments in a high-voltage clash such as this, and we saw one of such moments in the 35th over of the Pakistan innings when Divyaansh Saxena pulled off a stunning catch to dismiss Mohammad Haris.

The Pakistan side needed a stable partnership after losing wickets at regular intervals, which also hampered their run-rate. Mohammad Haris, who had taken an aggressive approach, decided to hit Ravi Bishnoi to up the run-rate.

He smashed the ball towards the deep square leg, but Saxena ran the distance, dived to his right to take an incredible catch to send the dangerous-looking batsman back to the pavilion.

Watch:

Pakistan had a poor start to their innings after Mohammad Huraira and Fahad Munir were dismissed in quick succession. Haider Ali and captain Rohail Nazir added 62 runs for the third wicket, but the former's wicket triggered yet another collapse for the side. Pakistan lost four wickets between the over 31-40, scoring 48 runs.

India and Pakistan have met each other on nine occasions in the U19 World Cup history. While Pakistan have won five matches, India clinched victory in four.

