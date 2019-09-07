India vs Pakistan, U19 Asia Cup: Twin tons from Arjun Azad, Tilak Varma lead India to 60-run victory

Image Source : TWITTER/ACCMEDIA1 India beat Pakistan by xx runs to qualify for the semifinal of the U19 Asia Cup. Pakistan are now knocked out of the tournament, and Afghanistan join India from Group A in the semis.

India secured their second consecutive victory in the U19 Asia Cup on Saturday as the side defeated Pakistan by 60 runs to qualify for the semifinal of the tournament. Afghanistan have also won both of their games against Pakistan and Kuwait respectively, and will join India as the semifinalists from Group A.

After opting to bat first, India started steadily but lost opener SV Parkar in the 8th over, who struggled for 24 balls before getting out of just 3.

Arjun was then joined by Hyderabad's Tilak Varma, and the duo added 183 runs for the second wicket, as both played with flair and fine fashion to score centuries.

Arjun completed his century in the 34th over of the game with a six off Abbas Afridi. He, however, failed to continue for long as he tried to up the scoring rate and fell in the 38th over while trying to do so. He scored 121 runs off 111 deliveries. His innings was laced with 11 fours and four maximums.

Tilak Verma, too, reached the three-figure mark as he scored 110 off 119 deliveries. The middle and lower-order, however, failed to step up as the other 8 batsmen could only score a combined total of 47 runs.

Nevertheless, the centuries from Arjun and Tilak guided India to 305/9 in 50 overs.

Pakistan made a shaky start as both the openers, Haider Ali and Abdul Bangalzai knicked an edge off Vidyadhar Patil within the first six overs of the game. Rohail Nazir, the captain of the side, was joined by Haris Khan after another cheap dismissal of Fahad Munir (1), and the duo added 120 for the fourth wicket.

Left-arm orthodox spinner Atharva Ankolekar broke the partnership, dismissing Haider Ali on 43 and bringing India back to the game. He scalped another two wickets as Rohail continued to lose partners, before he was finally dismissed by left-arm pacer Akash Singh on 117.

Pakistan was eventually bowled out on 245 in 46.4 overs, as the side is now knocked out of the U19 Asia Cup

Brief Scores:

India - 305/9 in 50 overs (Arjun Azad 121, Tilak Verma 110; Naseem Shah 3/52)

Pakistan - 245 all out in 46.4 overs (Rohail Nazir 117; Atharva Ankolekar 3/36)