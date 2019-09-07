Image Source : @ACCMEDIA1 TWITTER India vs Pakistan, U-19 Asia Cup: Arjun Azad, Tilak Varma slam centuries as India post 305/9

Arjun Azad and NT Tilak Varma slammed twin centuries as India put up 305/9 from their quota of 50 overs against Pakistan in the Under-19 Asia Cup in Moratuwa.

After opting to bat first, India started steadily but lost opener SV Parkar in the 8th over, who struggled for 24 balls before getting out of just 3.

Arjun was then joined by Hyderabad's Tilak Varma, who gave him good company as the duo mounted the pressure back on the Pakistanis with some stylish yet risk-free batting.

Both continued to play with flair and fine fashion as India reached 148/1 in 30 overs.

Arjun upped the ante and took charge and completed his hundred in the 34th over with a six off Abbas Afridi. He, however, failed to continue for long as he tried to up the scoring rate and fell in the 38th over while trying to do so. But, it was a fine knock of 121 off 111 balls. His innings was laced with 11 fours and four maximums.

Image Source : @ACCMEDIA1 Tilak Verma scored 110 off 119 balls

But, that didn't stop Tilak as he continued to cream the bowling and he finally reached his century in the 45th over with a boundary. But, with wickets falling around him, he had to take charge being the set batsman but once again, much like, Azad, he perished in the process for a well-made 119-ball 110. He hit 10 boundaries and one six.

After the fall of Tilak's wicket, India lost way and in the end settled for 305 in their 50 overs. Naseem Shah picked up three wickets in the 48th over to stop the run flow. Both Nasheem and Abbas picked up three wickets each as Pakistan in the end restricted India for a far less score than what it could have been.