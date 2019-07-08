2019 World Cup, India vs New Zealand: Weather forecast in Manchester for IND vs NZ semi-final clash

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Weather forecast in Mancester for IND vs NZ semi-final clash

India and New Zealand were deprived of a clash in the scheduled league match in the ongoing World Cup and had to settle for a point each with the match being called off and with the two giants set to face each other once again in a blockbuster semi-final clash on Tuesday, the rain gods might once again be present in Manchester.

Weather Forecast and Report in Manchester

There are slight chances of rain once again, with the atmosphere being cloudy at the moment as reported on Monday. Sunday had dry spells of sunshine, according to British Met department and Monday being gloomy and cloudy. It is expected to be this way and there may be an overcast for the semi-finals clash.

Unfortunately, there may be a 50 per cent chance of rain around 10.AM local time, the time where the toss takes place, which can see the match having a delayed start.

However, if the match does not take place, a 'reserved day' has been kept by the ICC for the semis and final clashes. And, even if the reserve day also gets washed out and there is no play, India will automatically qualify for the finals as they finished above New Zealand on the points table.

Hopefully, we get to witness the semi-final clash and have an action-packed day in Manchester. If there are overcast conditions, there are a few bowlers who are already smacking their lips.

India were originally to face Australia in the semi-final clash, but South Africa did not allow that to happen as they defeated the Aaron Finch led side by a narrow 10-runs in the final league match of the tournament, which saw the Aussies drop points and slip from the top, seeing India now face New Zealand, while the Oceanic country face arch-rivals England in the second semi-final clash.