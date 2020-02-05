1st ODI in Numbers: Ross Taylor achieves massive feat; Virat Kohli overtakes Sourav Ganguly

Image Source : AP Indian captain Virat Kohli went past former skipper Sourav Ganguly, and Ross Taylor becoming New Zealand's highest-scorer against India in the fifty-over format.

After a tough 5-0 series loss in the T20I series against India, New Zealand made a bright start to the ODI series as the side registered a four-wicket victory in Hamilton. Ross Taylor starred for the side as he slammed his 21st ODI century and remained unbeaten on 109 to steer the host side to win.

Batting first, India scored 347/4 in 50 overs after Shreyas Iyer scored his maiden ODI century. KL Rahul, who arrived at number five, also remained not out on 89 while skipper Virat Kohli slammed 51.

In the run-chase, Henry Nicholls, Ross Taylor and Tom Latham starred for the host side.

As New Zealand registered their first victory on India's tour, let's take a look at all the major stats from the first ODI:

5,123: India's run-machine Virat Kohli on Wednesday added yet another feather to his cap by surpassing Sourav Ganguly in the list of India skippers with most ODI runs. Kohli amassed 5,123 runs as skipper and surpassed current BCCI chief Ganguly's tally of 5,082 runs in 148 ODIs. He has taken only 87 matches to score these runs at an average of 76.46. Kohli has scored 21 hundreds and 23 fifties as India captain in ODIs.

Former skipper M.S. Dhoni sits at the top of the list of highest run-getters as India captain. He had scored 6,641 runs as captain while Mohammed Azharuddin had collected 5,239 runs in the 50-over format.

13: The 51 from Virat Kohli was his 13th 50+ score against New Zealand in ODIs. He has since equalled India great Sachin Tendulkar for the feat.

347: The 347-run chase from New Zealand has now become the biggest successful chase in Hamilton. New Zealand bettered their own record during the chase. The previous-best successful chase at the Seddon Park was of 346 runs against Australia.

2: Shreyas Iyer scored a century during the first ODI, which was the first time when a number four batsman scored a hundred for India in two years. Ambati Rayudu last scored a century at this position in 2018.

1300: With his 109-run innings, Taylor is now the highest scorer from New Zealand against India in ODIs. The Kiwi veteran overtook Nathan Astle, who had scored 1207 runs. Taylor has played 33 matches against India.