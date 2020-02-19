Image Source : GETTY IMAGES India vs New Zealand: Virat Kohli on the verge of surpassing Sourav Ganguly's tally of Test runs in Wellington

Team India skipper Virat Kohli is eyeing major record in the first Test match against New Zealand on Friday in Wellington. Kohli, who has several records on his name in the record books has set his eye on Sourav Ganguly's run-tally in Test cricket.

Kohli has scored 7202 runs at an astonishing average of 54.98 in 84 Tests. The Indian skipper is just 11-run away to surpass Ganguly's tally of 7212 runs who is currently on the fifth spot on the list of most runs by an Indian. Batting legend Sachin Tendulkar (15921 runs) holds the top spot followed by Rahul Dravid (13265), Sunil Gavaskar (10122), VVS Laxman (8781) and Virender Sehwag (8503).

The Indian talisman also has a chance to become the first Asian captain to score a Test century in SENA (South Africa, England, New Zealand, Australia) countries. As Kohli already has centuries in South Africa, England and Australia.

The two-match Test series between India and New Zealand will be part of the World Test Championship.

Ahead of the first Test, Kohli on Wednesday rated the World Test Championship as the biggest among all the ICC events in the wake of revelations that the game's governing body is planning to have more flagship white-ball tournaments during the next eight-year cycle from 2023-2031.

"I think World Test Championship as an ICC tournament should be right up there. All the other tournaments for me, they start under that. This is probably the biggest of them all as every team wants to make it to the final at the Lord’s. We are no different.

"We are in that zone. We want to make sure that we qualify as soon as we can and be in that frame of mind to hopefully win that (championship)," said the Indian skipper.