IND vs NZ: Sanjay Manjrekar trolled for giving bowling advice to Jasprit Bumrah

Sanjay Manjrekar therefore took to Twitter to give Jasprit Bumrah some advice but as always, it didn't go down well.

New Delhi Published on: January 31, 2020 10:44 IST
Sanjay Manjrekar was trolled on Twitter yet again after he offered bowling advice to Jasprit Bumrah following his hammering in the third T20I. Bumrah was tonked around the park by Kane Williamson, conceded 17 runs off his six balls in the Super Over in Hamilton.

Manjrekar therefore took to Twitter to give Bumrah some advice but as always, it didn't go down well.

"Watched that super over from Bumrah. He is such a fabulous bowler but he could use the crease a little more to create different delivery angles," Manjrekar tweeted on Thursday.

Stop it, you were an average player," one user tweeted.

"Sanjay Manjjrekar of 2019 is back at 2020. Why Sanjay? I think getting mass abuse is your passion," tweeted another.

But, Bumrah's bad day didn't affect India much as Rohit Sharma bailed out the visitors in the end with two consecutive sixes of the last two balls off Tim Southee to help India win the Super Over and take an unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series.

