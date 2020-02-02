Sunday, February 02, 2020
     
 Live tv
Arvind Kejriwal in Aap Ki Adalat
  1. You Are At:
  2. English News
  3. Sports News
  4. Cricket News
  5. Rohit Sharma should be fine in a couple of days: KL Rahul gives injury update

Rohit Sharma should be fine in a couple of days: KL Rahul gives injury update

Rahul captained the side in Rohit's absence. Virat Kohli was rested the final game of the series.

PTI PTI
MOUNT MAUNGANUI Published on: February 02, 2020 16:51 IST
Stand-in India skipper Rohit Sharma during 5th T20I vs NZ
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES

Stand-in India skipper Rohit Sharma during 5th T20I vs NZ

Stand-in India skipper Rohit Sharma did not take the field after injuring his calf while batting in the fifth T20 against New Zealand but teammate K Rahul Sunday said that "he should be fine in a couple of days".

Rahul captained the side in Rohit's absence. Virat Kohli was rested the final game of the series.

"Rohit Sharma is being assessed at the moment," read an official update form the BCCI.

At the post-match presentation, Rahul said: "Rohit's alright, unfortunate injury, hopefully he should be fine in a couple of days".

Rohit, batting at number three, was retired hurt after injuring his left calf whilst hitting a six. He walked off the field in discomfort. He faced 41 balls for his 60, hitting three fours as well as three sixes.

India play the first game of the three-match ODI series on Wednesday.

Write a comment

Budget 2020
Bigg boss 13

Live Scorecard

Top News

Latest News