5th T20I: India suffer big blow as Rohit Sharma limps off with injury

India's stand-in captain Rohit Sharma suffered from a calf-injury and walked off while batting during the fifth and final T20I against New Zealand in Mount Maunganui. Rohit was batting on 60 off 41 deliveries.

The batsman suffered from injury during the 17th over of the match and needed attention from the physio. Even as he got up and smacked the very next ball for a six, Rohit seemed in discomfort and eventually decided to walk off.

Rohit, who is leading the side in the absence of Virat Kohli, was rested for the fourth T20I of the series for Sanju Samson. Even as Rohit made a comeback in the playing XI in the final game, Samson continued to open the innings. However, the Kerala batsman could only score 2.

