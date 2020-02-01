Saturday, February 01, 2020
     
Navdeep Saini shares his 'superfood' with Manish Pandey. Watch

Navdeep Saini made a fruit smoothie which consisted of two scoops of protein, one banana, one apple, along with some dry fruits and water.

India TV Sports Desk India TV Sports Desk
New Delhi Published on: February 01, 2020 10:43 IST
Navdeep Saini
Team India have been on a role in New Zealand with four wins in four matches so far with the last two wins coming via Super Overs in Hamilton and Wellington. Manish Pandey starred in the win at Sky Stadium on Friday with an unbeaten 50 along with Shardul Thakur, who scored some important runs and held his nerve in the last over to take the game to a Super Over.

And, on Saturday it seems, Pandey was treated to a 'special smoothie' by his teammate Navdeep Saini, who also played his first game on Friday in Wellington.

BCCI shared a video on Twitter of Saini making the smoothie which consists of two scoops of protein, one banana, one apple, along with some dry fruits and water. 

After having the drink, Pandey gave Saini a hug and said: "It's one of the best smoothies I've ever had."

Saini and Pandey are two of the fittest cricketers in the Indian team and seeing their diet now, it's evident why they run around all day and quick.

The duo will next be seen in action on Sunday at the Bay Oval for the last T20I of the five-match series.

