Live Cricket Score, India vs New Zealand, 2019 World Cup: India look to dethrone New Zealand from top spot

Live Cricket Score, India vs New Zealand, 2019 World Cup: Hello and welcome to our live coverage of India vs New Zealand, 2019 World Cup Match 18 live from Trent Bridge in Nottingham. Stay tuned for live updates and ball-by-ball commentary fro the IND vs NZ clash. Team India is all set to take the revenge of warm-up match humiliation from New Zealand on Thursday. The Men in Blue started the tournament on a positive note with two big wins over South Africa and Australia but the major setback they received is the injury of the opening batsman Shikhar Dhawan who is in outstanding form. Dhawan smashed a scintillating hundred against Australia but he injured his thumb in the same game that ruled him out of the next three weeks. On the other hand, the New Zealand team is at the top of the table with three wins in three matches. Despite the clinical performances, the Kiwis are not the favourites in the contest as they have not faced a strong team till now in competition. It will be a cracker of a contest between the two teams. Follow all the live score and updates from India vs New Zealand match here. (LIVE MATCH SCORECARD) (When and Where to live stream IND vs NZ)

India vs New Zealand, Live Updates from Nottingham: The toss will take place at 02:30 PM

12.48 IST: Rain does not stop Simon Doull to give some special insights from India's net session.

12.42 IST: Some refreshing images from India's net session from yesterday.

Despite the cold, India trained hard yesterday ahead of today's huge clash with New Zealand.



Will #TeamIndia come out on top, or do you #BACKTHEBLACKCAPS to bring home the win?

12.35 IST: Veteran Ross Taylor is all excited for the clash against India.

Only 3 hours to go for the #INDvNZ clash and Ross Taylor looks quite excited! 😄



Match Preview: Virat Kohli says his job is simple: When India is fielding, he merely chooses which teammate bowls next and lets them rip. Bhuvneshwar Kumar and Jasprit Bumrah soften up the opposition openers. Spinners Kuldeep Yadav and Yuzvendra Chahal build frustration through the middle overs. Allrounders Hardik Pandya and Kedar Jadhav probe for errors. The formula has worked impressively in the Cricket World Cup against Australia and South Africa, so far. (Read Full Preview)