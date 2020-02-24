Live score cricket, India vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 4: Rahane, Vihari key as India stand on thin ice

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Live score cricket, India vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 4

Live score cricket, India vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 4: Hello and welcome to the Live coverage of the fourth day of the Test series opener between India and New Zealand at the Basin Reserve. Day 3 remained frustrating throughout, on all frontiers for India as New Zealand stand inches away from a sensational victory. The visitors started with two early dismissals before the tail-enders troubled the Indian attack, adding 123 runs for the final three wickets. Conceding a lead of 183 runs in the first innings, Indian top-order was rattled by Trent Boult as he finished with 3 for 27 which included the impressive dismissal of Virat Kohli. Ajinkya Rahane and Hanuma Vihari will hold key on day 4 with India still trailing by 39 runs as New Zealand stand inches away from inflicting a big upset in the Test Championship. [Live Scorecard | Live Streaming]

01:50 IST: The win for New Zealand will bring them the much-needed 60 points and help them shift to the fifth position with 120 points from six Tests in ICC World Test Championship points table.

01:45 IST: New Zealand technically need two more wickets to wrap up the contest and inflict India's first Test defeat since December 14, 2018 when they had lost to Australia in Perth by 146 runs. Since then, they won eight and drew one.

01:39 IST: Here are the playing XI for the two sides...

New Zealand: Tom Latham, Tom Blundell, Kane Williamson (c), Ross Taylor, Henry Nicholls, BJ Watling (wk), Colin de Grandhomme, Kyle Jamieson, Tim Southee, Ajaz Patel, Trent Boult

India: Prithvi Shaw, Mayank Agarwal, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli (c), Ajinkya Rahane, Hanuma Vihari, Rishabh Pant (wk), Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishant Sharma, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah