Live Cricket Score, India vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 2: Ajinkya Rahane holds key after hosts rattle top-order

Image Source : GETTY Ajinkya Rahane bats during day one of the First Test match between New Zealand and India at Basin Reserve on February 21, 2020 in Wellington, New Zealand.

Live Cricket Score, India vs New Zealand 1st Test Day 2: Hello and welcome to the Live coverage of the second day of the opening Test between India and New Zealand at the Basin Reserve in Wellington. The hosts managed to put early pressure on the visitors after opting to bowl first under the overcast conditions in Wellington. Bowling against the wind, Tim Southee removed Prithvi Shaw before debutant Kyle Jamieson dismissed both Cheteshwar Pujara and Virat Kohli in the second hour as India huffed and puffed their way to 79 for 3 at lunch. Quick dismissals of Mayank Agarwal and Hanuma Vihari helped New Zealand consolidate their position in the contest, but some gritty batting from Ajinkya Rahane and Rishabh Pant helped India lose no more wickets at stumps. [Live Scorecard | Live Streaming]

