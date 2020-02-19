Jasprit Bumrah could trouble us, India's bowling lineup is fantastic: Ross Taylor

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES New Zealand batsman Ross Taylor has said that his side needs to be wary of the Indian bowling attack in the upcoming Test series.

New Zealand batsman Ross Taylor has said that Jasprit Bumrah could trouble the Kiwi batsmen in the two-match Test series, which begins on February 21. The Indian premier fast bowler may have had a poor outing in the ODI series, but Taylor insisted that his side needs to be wary of him, as well as the Indian bowling lineup.

"I think if we just look at Bumrah we are in trouble. I think their whole bowling lineup is fantastic," said Taylor ahead of the first Test in Wellington.

Ishant Sharma also returns to the Indian team after recovering from an injury which ruled him out of the Ranji Trophy last month, and Taylor said that his arival brings 'new dynamics' to the Indian side.

"Obviously, Sharma coming back will bring new dynamics to the team. They have got a world-class batting line-up as well and we have to get through that. We have to be on our game to be successful against them," said Taylor.

"It normally does a little bit early on and it depends how long it goes for. It is a world-class Indian side all the way through and probably the biggest thing about thing Indian side and how well they have played over the last few years. They always have world-class batters and bowlers."

The 35-year-old New Zealand batsman will become the first cricketer in the game to reach 100 international matches in all the three formats when his side takes on India in the first Test.

"I think I'm still good enough to this team by fine enough to field and still hungry to score runs. I'm happy for that," said Taylor.