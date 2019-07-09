India vs New Zealand: Jasprit Bumrah makes 2019 World Cup record, overtakes Jofra Archer for most maidens

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Jasprit Bumrah was on song once again in the first semifinal of the 2019 World Cup against New Zealand, and went past Jofra Archer for another record.

Jasprit Bumrah overtook Jofra Archer to bowl the highest number of maidens in the 2019 World Cup. In the first semifinal against New Zealand, Bumrah began the proceedings with a maiden, which was his ninth of the tournament.

Bumrah also dismissed Martin Guptill in the fourth over of the game to give New Zealand an early setback in the tie. The pacer, alongside Bhuvneshwar Kumar, continued to put pressure on the Kiwi batsmen throughout the opening spell of the match.

The Indian speedster has been brilliant for the side in the World Cup so far, doing justice to his World No. 1 ranking. He has taken 18 wickets in the tournament so far, which is the third-highest.

More than the wickets, however, it was his low economy rate which proved to be impactful in most of the games for the side. In the match against Afghanistan, Bumrah restricted the likes of Mohammad Nabi, Hashmatullah Shahidi and Rahmat Shah from scoring to provide the platform for his bowling partner, Mohammed Shami to take the match-winning hat-trick.

Among the bowlers who have bowled at least 40 overs in the 2019 World Cup, Bumrah also currently has the lowest economy rate, with 4.33.