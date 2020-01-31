IND vs NZ, 4th T20I: Virat Kohli's sensational relay throw to dismiss Colin Munro is unmissable, Watch

Image Source : HOTSTAR GRAB Virat Kohli's sensational relay throw to dismiss Colin Munro is unmissable

Indian skipper Virat Kohli on Friday inflicted a sensational run out to get rid of New Zealand opener Colin Munro during the fourth T20I of the five-game series at the Sky Stadium in Wellington. The dismissal helped India break the crucial 74-run stand for the second wicket.

In the 12th over of New Zealand's innings, Munro slapped the widish ball from Shivam Dube to sweeper cover. Shardul Thakur collected the ball in the deep and threw it down to Kohli at cover, who turned around immediately and fired a direct hit at the stumps to dismiss Munro, who was on his way back to complete the double.

Yes, it was a team effort from India, but the wicket should be attributed to the skipper given his presence of mind. Munro did not anticipate the throw and was instead jogging his way to the other end. On realising the throw from Kohli, Munro made the move, but was too late. He walked back for 64 runs, scored off 47 deliveries.

Watch the video here...

New Zealand had lost Martin Guptill for just 4 in the fifth over. Munro then combined with Tim Seifert to add 74 runs for the second wicket and keep the hosts in chase to 166. But India fought back with back-to-back dismissals as Tom Bruce departed just three deliveries after Munro's dismissal.

India stand 3-0 ahead in the five-game series. They won their first two in Auckland and wrapped up a historic series win in Hamilton on Wednesday. This is India's first T20I series win in New Zealand in three attempts.