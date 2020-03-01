WATCH: Outside Hagley Oval, BCCI captures a kid imitating Jasprit Bumrah's bowling action

Image Source : AP/TWITTER GRAB Kid imitates Jasprit Bumrah's bowling action

While India are struggling against the New Zealand pace attack inside the Hagley Oval in Christchurch, with Trent Boult leaving the visitors on the verge of a whitewash, outside the venue, away from the tensed match-up, BCCI caught a group of kids playing cricket of which one was a huge Japsrit Bumrah fan.

When asked to bowl like the Indian pacer, the kid immediately stepped up and perfectly imitated Bumrah's bowling action.

BCCI shared the video on Twitter and captioned it: "What's happening outside the boundary ropes at the Hagley Oval Thinking? What are these kids upto? Who's this little guy imitating @Jaspritbumrah93?"

Watch the video here...

What's happening outside the boundary ropes at the Hagley Oval 🤔🤔



What are these kids upto? Who's this little guy imitating @Jaspritbumrah93? 😁👌@RajalArora finds out 📽️📽️ pic.twitter.com/Rz4ASCHKZJ — BCCI (@BCCI) March 1, 2020

Bumrah, meanwhile, proved effective on day 2 with seam and swing as he bagged three crucial wickets to rattle the New Zealand batting order. After Umesh Yadav provided India with the much-needed breakthrough in the third over of the day, Bumrah and Shami stepped up to finish New Zealand's hope of a rebuild. Bumrah removed Kane Williamson on 3 before dismissing BJ Watling and Tim Southee, while Shami sent back Tom Latham and Henry Nicholls to expose the tail.

However, the wagging tail frustrated India once again as Kyle Jamieson's well-crafted 49 helped New Zealand reduce the gap to just seven runs after a top-order failure.

Bumrah, meanwhile, has copped up criticism for his wicketless spell in the ODI series and then in the Tests, but he feels that none bothers him as long as he knows that he is bowling well.

"I don't look at personal performances as I told you. You look to do the processes right and you look to bowl well. You look to create pressure. Some days, I will get wickets and some days, someone else will. My focus is always on what I could do," the 26-year-old slinger from Gujarat said after day 2.