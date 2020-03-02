India vs New Zealand: India suffer first Test series whitewash in 8 years

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES India suffer first Test series whitewash in 8 years

New Zealand on Monday became the first team to complete a Test series whitewash against India in eight years as the hosts won the second and final Test of the two-match series by 7 wickets in Christchurch.

India's last series whitewash in red-ball cricket came in 2011/12 when they lost to the hosts Down Under in the four-match series. India lost to Australia then after England defeated the Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led Indian side 4-0 in a four-match series in England. Since then, India have won 18 series, lost 6 and drew one.

The losses came against South Africa 1-0 (2), New Zealand 1-0 (2), England 3-1 (5), Australia 2-0 (4), South Africa 2-1 (3), England 4-1 (5) -- all of them were overseas series.

New Zealand' series whitewash over India on Monday was the second time the Black Caps achieved this feat. The first time was in 2002/03, when Stephen Fleming's New Zealand got the better of Sourav Ganguly's India 2-0 at home.

With the win in Christchurch, New Zealand also climbed up to No.3 in the World Test Championship after the two wins in two games. They're now third in the list with 180 points while India retained their spot on No.1 with 360 points.

The Black Caps gained a total of 120 points while India got none.