2nd Test: Another injury scare for Prithvi Shaw as he skips training ahead of Christchurch Test

Another injury scare for Prithvi Shaw as he skips training ahead of Christchurch Test

Prithvi Shaw suffered another setback in his young career as he missed Thursday's training session because of a swelling on his left foot. With Virat Kohli backing him to come good and just one day remaining before the start of the second Test on Saturday, Shaw's injury will create more problems for India in Christchurch.

According to a report on Hindustan Times, he is set to undergo a blood test on Thursday to find out the reason behind the swelling. If the reports are positive, a cal lwill be taken after Friday’s practice session on his availability for the second Test. However, if he is not comfortable while batting, he will not be included in the XI.

In Shaw's absence, Shubman Gill is expected to make his Test debut and he was also seen getting a good, long net session on Thursday as well. Head coach Ravi Shastri was seen paying attention to Gill's session ahead of what could be a possible Test debut for the Punjab batsman.

However, the Indian team management is hopeful that the swelling will not be too serious for Shaw and he was kept out of the training session as the players had a good session playing touch rugby.

Shaw didn't have a good return to Test cricket as he was dismissed cheaply in both the innings. Tim Southee bowled him with a peach of a delivery in the first innings while he failed to negotiate a hip-length ball from Trent Boult in the second.