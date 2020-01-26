Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Live Cricket Score, India vs New Zealand, 2nd T20I: Kohli and co. aim to continue winning run

After a terrific six-wicket victory in the first T20I in Auckland, India will aim to continue their winning run when they take on New Zealand in the second game at the same venue. One can expect another high-scoring game at the Eden Park, and eyes will be on the bowlers among both the sides. Shreyas Iyer shined with the bat in the first T20I alongside KL Rahul and Virat Kohli , as the Mumbai batsman finished the game with a six in a quick-fire 58-run innings. India are unlikely to change a winning combination but a few changes in the bowling department won't come as a surprise when the visitors take on New Zealand in the second T20 at the high-scoring Eden Park here on Sunday. Jasprit Bumrah was the only bowler on either side to concede less than eight runs per over at the peculiar shaped ground with short boundaries in the series opener on Friday.

Brief Preview: It remains to be seen whether India stick to three specialist pacers and two spinners combination or bring in an extra tweaker in Kuldeep Yadav to partner Yuzvendra Chahal and Ravindra Jadeja. Washington Sundar is the the other spin option India have. If India do play an extra tweaker, all-rounder Shivam Dube will be third fast bowling option.​ [FULL PREVIEW]