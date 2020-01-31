Twitter erupts as India clinch another Super Over victory over New Zealand

India beat New Zealand via Super Over in the fourth T20 International after a second successive tie here on Friday. Chasing 166, New Zealand were coasting at one stage before the hosts committed harakiri to be restricted to 165 for 7.
Needing 7 runs of Shardul Thakur's last over, New Zealand buckled under pressure and lost two wickets as India took the match into the Super Over for the second consecutive game.
In the Super Over, New Zealand made just 13 runs, a target which the Indians overwhelmed with one ball to spare.
India had earlier defeated New Zealand in the Super Over in the third T20 in Hamilton. The visitors now lead the five-match series 4-0.
Earlier, sent in to bat, India posted 165 for 8, riding on Manish Pandey's 36-ball 50. For New Zealand, Ish Sodhi (3/26) took three wickets, Hamish Bennett (2/41) picked two wickets, while Tim Southee (1/28), Scott Kuggeleijn (1/39) and Mitchell Santner (1/26).
The fifth and final T20 will be played on Sunday at Mount Maunganui.
Here's how Twitter reacted:
January 31, 2020
And that's called the giv3 and tak4 policy! #PoattuThakur #WhistlePodu #NZvIND 🦁💛 pic.twitter.com/KmHoVJmnZD— Chennai Super Kings (@ChennaiIPL) January 31, 2020
We first dominate proceedings for the game.— Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) January 31, 2020
We get into winning positions.
Ross Taylor doesn't close the game Again.
Tim Southee loses it in the Super Over Again! #NZvIND pic.twitter.com/TAPShpro6A
Winning can’t be that easy .. losing can’t be that hard #NZvIND #BadriBytes #SuperOver— subramani badrinath (@s_badrinath) January 31, 2020
Jab SuperOver mein result aana hai, why have the 20 overs 😀— Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) January 31, 2020
One again what fight from India, not giving up when it was New Zealand’s game quite easily. So much to learn from and love about this Team India #NZvsInd pic.twitter.com/DTTPRVVcFr
New Zealand in Super Over.#NZvsIND pic.twitter.com/tMwthNEBti— Krishna (@Atheist_Krishna) January 31, 2020
South Africa:— cricBC (@cricBC) January 31, 2020
1. Choke and die
New Zealand:
1. Choke half heartedly
2. Revive through a timely CPR
3. Show promise
4. Come back from a near death experience with a electric shock
5. Walk on water
6. Slip on a banana peal and die
#NZvsIND— Jeetu bhaiya (@gentleman_jitu) January 31, 2020
Abi tak kitne super over khel chuke ho.
New Zealand team - pic.twitter.com/YeWiGTnBV8