Twitter erupts as India clinch another Super Over victory over New Zealand

PTI
Wellington Published on: January 31, 2020 17:13 IST
Image Source : GETTY IMAGES

Team India took a 4-0 lead in the five-match series after securing another Super Over win over New Zealand.

India beat New Zealand via Super Over in the fourth T20 International after a second successive tie here on Friday. Chasing 166, New Zealand were coasting at one stage before the hosts committed harakiri to be restricted to 165 for 7.

Needing 7 runs of Shardul Thakur's last over, New Zealand buckled under pressure and lost two wickets as India took the match into the Super Over for the second consecutive game.

In the Super Over, New Zealand made just 13 runs, a target which the Indians overwhelmed with one ball to spare.

India had earlier defeated New Zealand in the Super Over in the third T20 in Hamilton. The visitors now lead the five-match series 4-0.

Earlier, sent in to bat, India posted 165 for 8, riding on Manish Pandey's 36-ball 50. For New Zealand, Ish Sodhi (3/26) took three wickets, Hamish Bennett (2/41) picked two wickets, while Tim Southee (1/28), Scott Kuggeleijn (1/39) and Mitchell Santner (1/26).

The fifth and final T20 will be played on Sunday at Mount Maunganui.

Here's how Twitter reacted:

