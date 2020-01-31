Twitter erupts as India clinch another Super Over victory over New Zealand

Image Source : GETTY IMAGES Team India took a 4-0 lead in the five-match series after securing another Super Over win over New Zealand.

India beat New Zealand via Super Over in the fourth T20 International after a second successive tie here on Friday. Chasing 166, New Zealand were coasting at one stage before the hosts committed harakiri to be restricted to 165 for 7.

Needing 7 runs of Shardul Thakur's last over, New Zealand buckled under pressure and lost two wickets as India took the match into the Super Over for the second consecutive game.

In the Super Over, New Zealand made just 13 runs, a target which the Indians overwhelmed with one ball to spare.

India had earlier defeated New Zealand in the Super Over in the third T20 in Hamilton. The visitors now lead the five-match series 4-0.

Earlier, sent in to bat, India posted 165 for 8, riding on Manish Pandey's 36-ball 50. For New Zealand, Ish Sodhi (3/26) took three wickets, Hamish Bennett (2/41) picked two wickets, while Tim Southee (1/28), Scott Kuggeleijn (1/39) and Mitchell Santner (1/26).

The fifth and final T20 will be played on Sunday at Mount Maunganui.

Here's how Twitter reacted:

We first dominate proceedings for the game.

We get into winning positions.

Ross Taylor doesn't close the game Again.

Tim Southee loses it in the Super Over Again! #NZvIND pic.twitter.com/TAPShpro6A — Nikhil 🏏 (@CricCrazyNIKS) January 31, 2020

Jab SuperOver mein result aana hai, why have the 20 overs 😀



One again what fight from India, not giving up when it was New Zealand’s game quite easily. So much to learn from and love about this Team India #NZvsInd pic.twitter.com/DTTPRVVcFr — Mohammad Kaif (@MohammadKaif) January 31, 2020

South Africa:

1. Choke and die



New Zealand:

1. Choke half heartedly

2. Revive through a timely CPR

3. Show promise

4. Come back from a near death experience with a electric shock

5. Walk on water

6. Slip on a banana peal and die — cricBC (@cricBC) January 31, 2020