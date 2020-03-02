Image Source : GETTY IMAGES India drop massive points in World Test Championship; New Zealand rise to No.3

Virat Kohli's Team India had a massive advantage coming into the Test series against New Zealand but couldn't press it home in the two-match series after consecutive losses in Wellington by 10 wickets and by 7 in Christchurch. The hosts outplayed India in all aspects and in the process have risen to No.3 in the World Test Championship table from the fifth spot after their victory in Christchurch on Monday.

However, despite the drubbing, India retained the top spot in the table with 360 points -- exactly the way they started the series. So far, India have played 9 Tests, winning 7 and losing 2 -- out of which, both have come in this series.

Following the two-match series, the table has India at No.1 with 360 points, Australia are No.2 with 296 points with the Black Caps rising to the third position following the two wins in Wellington and Christchurch and have 180 points to their name. England (146) and Pakistan (140) are the next two in the top five.

TEAM SERIES PLAYED MATCHES PLAYED MATCHES WON MATCHES LOST POINTS SERIES WIN INDIA 4 9 7 2 360 3 AUSTRALIA 3 10 7 2 296 2 NEW ZEALAND 3 7 3 4 180 1 ENGLAND 2 9 5 3 146 1 PAKISTAN 2 5 2 2 140 1 SRI LANKA 2 4 1 2 80 0 SOUTH AFRICA 2 7 1 6 24 0 WEST INDIES 1 2 0 2 0 0 BANGLADESH 1 3 0 3 0 0

After the two-match Test series, India's next Test assignment will be in Australia, when they tour Down Under for a four-match Test series after the World T20 in October-November.

The top two teams in the table will play each other in the final at Lord's in June 2021.